MISSING: Search for Taylor Haynes

Weather Alert

...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1145 PM CDT... At 1102 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near New Market, or 9 miles east of Moores Mill, and moving slowly northward at 10-15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30-40 mph and torrential rainfall rates of 2- 3 inches per hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... New Market, Maysville, Francisco, Princeton, Plevna, Elora, Estillfork, Trenton, Garth and Ryland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is occurring with this cluster of storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this cluster of storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH