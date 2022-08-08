MISSING: Search for Taylor Haynes

A family's desperate search for a missing mother.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July.
“Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home."
It has been more than a month since any family has seen or heard from Taylor.
Her last known location was at a home on North Seneca Drive in Trinity.
"On July 7 we received a phone call from the person that she was close with and he stated that he hadn't seen her in about two weeks, that she had just disappeared," Taylor's stepmother Rhonda Barnett said.
Right away Taylor's mother Rena Cooper filed a missing person report.
"I was just very, very worried because it's not like her to just not have contact with anybody in the family," Taylor's mother Rena Cooper said.
Taylor also just missed her sons birthday, raising even more questions.
"Her family needs her," Rhonda said. "We are missing her tremendously. Her little boy who just turned 3, she wasn't here for his birthday and we know that's not Taylor. Taylor would've been there."
Right now, the case is being investigated by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Rhonda says she has since talked to the man who initially told her Taylor disappeared.
"I have spoken with him several times," Rhonda said. "Very little information that we're actually getting. The story is not staying consistent that we receive or what other family members receive, so we don't really have a lot to go off of."
Taylor is about 5'1" and 145 pounds.
She has brown eyes and brown hair, which her family says she likes to wear in a bun.
Taylor also has a pierced nose and tattoos.
"If you know anything, even if you think it's insignificant, please say something," Alan said.
If you have any information that could potentially help bring Taylor home safely, you're asked to contact Investigator Joey Clark at 256-560-6173 with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
You can also submit a tip here.