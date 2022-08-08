 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of
northwestern Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and
southwestern Franklin Counties through 1145 PM CDT...

At 1102 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms centered near New Market, or 9 miles east of Moores
Mill, and moving slowly northward at 10-15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30-40 mph and torrential rainfall rates of 2-
3 inches per hour.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
New Market, Maysville, Francisco, Princeton, Plevna, Elora,
Estillfork, Trenton, Garth and Ryland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this cluster of storms and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this
cluster of storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a
thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

MISSING: Search for Taylor Haynes

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylor Haynes

A family's desperate search for a missing mother.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July.

“Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home."

It has been more than a month since any family has seen or heard from Taylor.

Her last known location was at a home on North Seneca Drive in Trinity.

"On July 7 we received a phone call from the person that she was close with and he stated that he hadn't seen her in about two weeks, that she had just disappeared," Taylor's stepmother Rhonda Barnett said.

Right away Taylor's mother Rena Cooper filed a missing person report.

"I was just very, very worried because it's not like her to just not have contact with anybody in the family," Taylor's mother Rena Cooper said.

Taylor also just missed her sons birthday, raising even more questions.

"Her family needs her," Rhonda said. "We are missing her tremendously. Her little boy who just turned 3, she wasn't here for his birthday and we know that's not Taylor. Taylor would've been there."

Right now, the case is being investigated by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Rhonda says she has since talked to the man who initially told her Taylor disappeared.

"I have spoken with him several times," Rhonda said. "Very little information that we're actually getting. The story is not staying consistent that we receive or what other family members receive, so we don't really have a lot to go off of."

Taylor is about 5'1" and 145 pounds.

She has brown eyes and brown hair, which her family says she likes to wear in a bun.

Taylor also has a pierced nose and tattoos.

"If you know anything, even if you think it's insignificant, please say something," Alan said.

If you have any information that could potentially help bring Taylor home safely, you're asked to contact Investigator Joey Clark at 256-560-6173 with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

You can also submit a tip here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you