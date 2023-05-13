Missing Madison man with dementia found safe

UPDATE:
The Madison Police Department says Patrick Petre Zank has been found and he's safe.
PREVIOUS:
The Madison Police Department says 85-year-old Patrick Petre Zank is missing.
Zank was last seen walking south on Wall Triana Hwy just North of Hwy 72 in Madison.
He's known to frequent:
- Planet Fitness Shopping center businesses at Hwy 72 & Wall Triana
- Target shopping center businesses at 8207 Hwy 72 W in Madison
- Clift Farms shopping center at John Henry Way in Madison
He's 5’08”, 230 lbs, with brown eyes and gray hair.
Zank was last seen wearing a turquoise t-shirt with khaki shorts.
He suffers from dementia.
If you see Zank, please notify Madison Police Dispatch at 256-772-7190 or call 911.