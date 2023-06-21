Missing Huntsville teenager Charisma Turner found safe but injured in Texas

Missing Huntsville teenager Charisma Turner has been found.
The Huntsville Police Department released this announcement Wednesday afternoon:
"Ms. Turner has been located. Investigators learned she traveled to Texas to see friends and was involved in a minor car accident. She was transported to the hospital and is fine. Her family has been notified. Thank you for your assistance in helping locate her."
Earlier reporting is below:
UPDATE: Investigators believe missing 18-year-old Charisma Turner might be in danger because her phone has been off for a week and she hasn’t been home.
The Huntsville Police Department says this is out of character for Turner.
Police say Turner has also not been to work, contacted her employer about her absence or picked up her paycheck.
Investigators have talked to numerous people and are continuing to follow any leads in an attempt to locate her.
Police continue to ask that you call HPD Investigator Jay Johnson at 256-924-1778 if you have any information.
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Charisma Turner.
She was last seen on June 12 about 12:30 p.m. on Pulaski Pike.
She is possibly driving a 2011 black Hyundai Sonata with no tag.
She is believed to be in danger.
Call HPD Investigator Jay Johnson at 256-924-1778 if you have any information.