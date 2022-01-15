 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible
to impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or
less, however locally higher amounts near two inches are
possible in the higher elevations.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to midnight CST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Missing hunters reported out of Marshall County found safe

  • Updated
Search underway for missing hunters out of Marshall County

UPDATE:

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office two hunters who were reported missing were found safe on Saturday night.

They exited the woods near Fosters Landing, according to the sheriff's office.

PREVIOUS:

Right now a search is underway after two hunters were reported missing out of Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office, multiple firefighters and Alabama game wardens are all involved in the search in the Georgia Mountain area.

According to Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, search crews have pinged cellphones. There was a signal, Guthrie says, so they're following up on that now.

A helicopter is unable to be flown right now because of weather conditions as search efforts continue.

