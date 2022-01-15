Missing hunters reported out of Marshall County found safe

UPDATE:
According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office two hunters who were reported missing were found safe on Saturday night.
They exited the woods near Fosters Landing, according to the sheriff's office.
PREVIOUS:
Right now a search is underway after two hunters were reported missing out of Marshall County.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office, multiple firefighters and Alabama game wardens are all involved in the search in the Georgia Mountain area.
According to Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, search crews have pinged cellphones. There was a signal, Guthrie says, so they're following up on that now.
A helicopter is unable to be flown right now because of weather conditions as search efforts continue.