Missing 5-month-old found alive after woman accused of kidnapping him, his twin arrested in Indiana

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds expected across the Tennessee Valley as an Arctic
cold front passes...

An Arctic cold front was moving to the southeast across the Tennessee
around 35 mph. Southwest to west winds will become northwesterly and
briefly increase to 20-30 mph with higher gusts. These winds may
knock down small trees and unsecured objects.

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s east of the front will rapidly drop
into the 20s and 30s after the boundary passes. The quickly falling
temperatures and residual moisture on area surfaces that does not
evaporate could flash freeze, producing slick, hazardous conditions
overnight. Those with travel plans in the late and overnight should
be alert for slick spots on area roadways.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below
zero during the nighttime and early morning hours, and zero to
10 below zero during the late morning hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 755 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The onset of wind gusts 25 knots or higher through 930 PM CST
along and behind an arctic front approaching from the west.

Missing 5-month-old found alive after woman accused of kidnapping him, his twin arrested in Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0

Kason Thomass, the 5-month-old baby who was kidnapped with his twin while inside a car that was stolen Monday, was found safe and alive in Indianapolis Thursday, just hours after the suspect was taken into custody, according to a statement from the Columbus Division of Police.

"The 5-month-old boy is in good health and being transported to a hospital to be checked out," police said in a tweet. "We are grateful to the public for their help throughout this investigation, and for the tireless work of our officers and our many partner agencies."

On Monday night, twins Kason and Kyair were inside a black 2010 Honda Accord that was left running outside a pizzeria on High Street in Columbus while their mother, Wilhelmina Thomass, was picking up a restaurant order while working as a DoorDash driver, CNN previously reported.

When she came out, the car was gone. Kyair was later found abandoned near the Dayton International Airport around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, but Kason remained missing.

Suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday by officers with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) after officials received several tips that she was in the area, said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant during a news conference.

At the time of Jackson's arrest, Kason was not found with her, Bryant said.

Later Thursday, Kason was found in the stolen Honda Accord and was wearing the same clothes he was described to be wearing on Monday, police said.

Jackson, 24, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping.

Since Jackson crossed state lines, she will be facing federal charges, Bryant said.

"It will absolutely be a federal investigation," she said.

A warrant for Jackson's arrest was filed through the Franklin County Court, according to an online docket.

An Amber Alert went out for the twins at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, officials said. Restaurant employees told police that a homeless woman exited the restaurant after the twins' mother entered the restaurant. The individual was later caught on camera at a gas station where she asked an employee for money.

Officials do not believe there's a connection between the twins' family and the suspect.

Witnesses spotted suspect

Columbus Police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said during the Thursday news conference that officers have received "over three dozen tips" since Wednesday from throughout the state.

Late Thursday morning, the department's hotline received several calls from people in Indiana who believed they spotted Jackson in Indianapolis and officers "implored" the witnesses to call 911. IMPD informed Columbus police around 2 p.m. that they had stopped an individual who they believed to be Jackson and both departments worked together to identify her before taking her into custody, Weir said.

"If you have any information regarding this crime or the whereabouts of this baby, please contact us as soon as possible," Weir said, adding that three detectives from the Columbus Division of Police are traveling to Indianapolis to coordinate with IMPD and the FBI to further the investigation.

The FBI had offered a $10,000 award for the safe return of Kason, according to Bryant.

'Just bring my baby home'

On Wednesday, family members and community leaders gathered to pray for the safe return of the child.

During the vigil, the twins' grandmother, LaFonda Thomass, begged for the return of Kason.

"If you look at him and you see anything, see a precious child who's longing for his mother," she said. "We beg you, please, please, please do the right thing and just bring my baby home."

First Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts said during the vigil, "We are committed to finding baby Kason. We want Nalah to do the right thing. ... We know she's capable of doing it because she did release one baby."

Barnett and other family members searched for Kason throughout the Dayton area on Tuesday, including at the gas station, she told CNN affiliate WSYX.

"I just miss my babies. I miss them being together and their smile," she told WSYX.

She said she's worried about her son's safety and if he's being fed.

"Kason, he loves eating and that's why I'm so so worried. I know he's flipping out. He eats so fast. He eats in 3-5 minutes," Barnett said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Amanda Musa, Caroll Alvarado and Tanika Gray contributed to this report.

