Missing 5-month-old found alive after woman accused of kidnapping him, his twin arrested in Indiana

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds expected across the Tennessee Valley as an Arctic cold front passes... An Arctic cold front was moving to the southeast across the Tennessee around 35 mph. Southwest to west winds will become northwesterly and briefly increase to 20-30 mph with higher gusts. These winds may knock down small trees and unsecured objects. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s east of the front will rapidly drop into the 20s and 30s after the boundary passes. The quickly falling temperatures and residual moisture on area surfaces that does not evaporate could flash freeze, producing slick, hazardous conditions overnight. Those with travel plans in the late and overnight should be alert for slick spots on area roadways. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.