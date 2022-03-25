Missing 13-year-old reported in Talladega County

A missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old boy from Talladega County.
River Jaden Corley is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Thursday wearing a black pullover and camo sweatpants in the area of Stemley Bridge Road in Talladega.
Authorities say he may be traveling in a red vehicle of unknown model with Shawnda Morgan Godfrey.
Anyone with information about River's whereabouts is asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff's Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911.