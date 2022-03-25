 Skip to main content
Missing 13-year-old reported in Talladega County

River Jaden Corley, Shawnda Morgan Godfrey

Thirteen-year-old River Jaden Corley, left, has been reported missing from Talladega County. Authorities believe he may be traveling with Shawnda Morgan Godfrey, right. Anyone with information about River's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

A missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old boy from Talladega County.

River Jaden Corley is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Thursday wearing a black pullover and camo sweatpants in the area of Stemley Bridge Road in Talladega.

Authorities say he may be traveling in a red vehicle of unknown model with Shawnda Morgan Godfrey.

Anyone with information about River's whereabouts is asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff's Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911.

