 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minor injuries after 5-car wreck involving Madison County Sheriff's Office vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
MCSO Wreck County Line Road

The scene of a five-vehicle wreck involving a Madison County Sheriff's Office car on County Line Road near Palmer Road.

Five vehicles, including one belonging to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, were involved in a wreck Thursday morning.

Three people suffered minor injuries. The deputy was also taken to the hospital, according to Madison Police on the scene.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened just before 7:00 a.m. near the intersection of County Line Road and Palmer Road.

County Line Road is shut down in both directions at Palmer Road.

Traffic is being detoured through the parking lots of businesses in the area.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you