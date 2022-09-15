Minor injuries after 5-car wreck involving Madison County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Five vehicles, including one belonging to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, were involved in a wreck Thursday morning.
Three people suffered minor injuries. The deputy was also taken to the hospital, according to Madison Police on the scene.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened just before 7:00 a.m. near the intersection of County Line Road and Palmer Road.
County Line Road is shut down in both directions at Palmer Road.
Traffic is being detoured through the parking lots of businesses in the area.