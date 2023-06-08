 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Friday,
June 9.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.state.al.us, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Minnesota police confirm human remains belong to missing mother day after children’s father’s arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
The missing mother of two, Madeline Kingsbury, was last seen on March 31, police said.

 MN Winona Police Department

(CNN) — The human remains found in southeastern Minnesota this week are of Madeline Kingsbury, a mother who was last seen alive on March 31, police confirmed Thursday.

“Unfortunately, while this discovery is not what we were hoping for, we are thankful to be able to bring Maddie home to her family,” Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said at a Thursday news conference.

Some attendees could be heard crying as Williams provided the update.

On Wednesday, the Winona Police Department arrested the father of Kingsbury’s two children, 29-year-old Adam Fravel, “on probable cause” after a law enforcement officer found human remains “using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation,” the Winona Police Department said.

Police said he was arrested “without incident.”

Police did not announce charges against Fravel, but records from the Winona County Detention Center show he was being detained on a second-degree murder charge. Authorities declined to comment further on the charge at a Thursday news conference.

The 26-year-old’s remains were found Wednesday afternoon in some brush off of Highway 43 in neighboring Fillmore County, police said. Her body was discovered off a “low-maintenance public roadway” and not on property owned by Fravel or his relatives, Williams said Thursday.

“The last 69 days have been frustrating, full of heartache and pain for the family, law enforcement and the community,” Williams said.

On March 31, Kingsbury did not show up to work or answer calls from family and friends, police have said. The mother also did not show up to pick her children up from daycare that afternoon, they said.

In April, police said that evidence suggests Kingsbury’s disappearance was “involuntary and suspicious” and investigators “remain extremely concerned for her safety.”

Fravel has denied any involvement in Kingsbury’s disappearance.

The Winona County Health and Human Services Department took custody of Kingsbury’s children after she went missing, according to court documents obtained by CNN. A judge ruled in April that the children would remain in county custody rather than be released to their father.

Fravel did not have custodial rights to the children, ages 5 and 2, before Kingsbury disappeared, court documents show.

