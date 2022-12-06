WAAY 31 meets with meteorologists in the making at New Market Elementary

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent a rainy Monday afternoon with third-grade students at New Market Elementary School.
Students learned about tornadoes and hurricanes, tsunamis and storm surge, rainbows, dust storms, snowflake formation and more! They asked wonderful questions and were such good listeners.
Despite the rain, the adventurous students still wanted to see the StormTracker 31 powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet. They learned all about the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network, the anemometer and weather systems aboard the StormTracker 31, as well as the cameras and the remote broadcast capabilities that the vehicle houses.
Of course, we couldn't send them home before each child received their own red StormTracker backpack and all of the goodies inside!
We had the best time with you, New Market! Thank you so much for having us!