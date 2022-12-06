 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

WAAY 31 meets with meteorologists in the making at New Market Elementary

  • Updated
  • 0
New Market School

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent a rainy Monday afternoon with third-grade students at New Market Elementary School.

Students learned about tornadoes and hurricanes, tsunamis and storm surge, rainbows, dust storms, snowflake formation and more! They asked wonderful questions and were such good listeners. 

New Market School

Despite the rain, the adventurous students still wanted to see the StormTracker 31 powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet. They learned all about the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network, the anemometer and weather systems aboard the StormTracker 31, as well as the cameras and the remote broadcast capabilities that the vehicle houses. 

Of course, we couldn't send them home before each child received their own red StormTracker backpack and all of the goodies inside!

We had the best time with you, New Market! Thank you so much for having us!

New Market School

