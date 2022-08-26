Million-dollar bond set for Gadsden man accused of multiple child sex crimes in DeKalb County

A Gadsden man faces multiple charges of sex abuse, indecent exposure and sodomy involving children, records show.
Steven Lynn Nation, 35, was arrested Tuesday and placed in the DeKalb County Jail in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.
Court records show he was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury in April. He's charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, five counts of sex abuse involving a child under 12 and four counts of indecent exposure.
The indictment says he sexually abused two child victims and exposed himself to at least one other victim.
He remains in the DeKalb County Jail as of Friday.