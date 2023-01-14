Miller's 31 points, 7 3s lead No. 4 Alabama past LSU 106-66

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Brandon Miller scored 31 points and had six 3-pointers by halftime to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 106-66 victory over LSU in the most lopsided meeting in series history.
Miller, the nation’s top scoring freshman and a potential NBA lottery pick, matched LSU’s 22 first-half points by himself for the streaking Crimson Tide.
It turned into the biggest mismatch of the series’ 189-game history. Alabama led 59-22 by halftime, only one point shy of the previous biggest Alabama-LSU margin. The Tide won 113-75 during the 1975-76 season.