Miller scores 19 in No. 7 Alabama's blowout of Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s star freshman Brandon Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for the No. 7 Crimson Tide, who dominated Kentucky 78-52.
Alabama held Kentucky to just 29% shooting from the floor.
Jahvon Quinerly had one of his best games for Alabama since returning from an ACL injury in November, scoring 12 points. And guard Mark Sears locked in with 13 second-half points to finish with 16 points.
The Wildcats struggled to get into any sort of rhythm offensively. Sahvir Wheeler and Antonio Reeves accounted for 20 of Kentucky’s 24 first-half points.