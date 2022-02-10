 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Millbrook Police searching for missing teen

  • Updated
  • 0

The Millbrook Police Department and the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old last seen Saturday.

Jolee Elizabeth Kent was reported missing Sunday by her parents. She was last seen about 10 p.m. Saturday at her home in Deatsville.

She was last seen wearing pajama pants and a multicolored T-shirt, but officials say her current attire is unknown. Kent is home schooled and known to frequent the Deatsville and Millbrook areas.

Anyone with information on Kent’s whereabouts is asked to call 334-285-6832.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you