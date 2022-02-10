Millbrook Police searching for missing teen

The Millbrook Police Department and the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old last seen Saturday.
Jolee Elizabeth Kent was reported missing Sunday by her parents. She was last seen about 10 p.m. Saturday at her home in Deatsville.
She was last seen wearing pajama pants and a multicolored T-shirt, but officials say her current attire is unknown. Kent is home schooled and known to frequent the Deatsville and Millbrook areas.
Anyone with information on Kent’s whereabouts is asked to call 334-285-6832.