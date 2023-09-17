Military leaders express outrage over Sen. Tuberville's military holds

Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville's (R) holds on military appointees has been going on for most of 2023.
More than 300 servicemembers have been waiting on the sidelines for their promotion, forcing top military leaders to have to place interim replacements.
Sen. Tuberville has received plenty of backlash for his actions, but a majority of his Republican colleagues said they agreed with his holds.
"Yes, I support what he's doing," said Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), governor of Florida and Presidential candidate. "First of all, what the Defense Department is doing is outside the law."
DeSantis is referring to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin instituting a policy allowing servicemembers to be reimbursed for travel costs related to seeking an abortion elsewhere if there state does not allow it.
In an unusual move, some active leaders in the military have come out publicly disagreeing with the Senator's actions.
Gen. Chance Salzman, the chief of the Space Force, said he thinks the holds are disruptive.
"The people that we want in the jobs, that we know they're going to be value added-in," said Salzman. "We're not in a position to put them there."
Air Force Gen. Mark D. Kelly echoed Gen. Salzman's comments, saying he feels the holds are placing the U.S. in dangerous territory.
"The situation is not instilling confidence in our allies," said Kelly. "It is instilling confidence in our adversaries."
Sen. Tuberville has said he is open to confirming each candidate one by one, which CNN said could take more than 700 hours.
One glaring position that needs to be confirmed is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who is the President's top military adviser.
Gen. Mark Milley, who currently holds the role, said he plans on retiring on Sep. 29.
Democrats have come back at Tuberville's proposal saying the senator needs to stop the holds immediately.
"Having somebody at the top, but then hundreds of gaps is going to continue this chaos," said Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI). "We have to get this done completely."