Miles College and Drake State Community & Technical College form partnership to promote student success

In an effort to create scholarship opportunities and pathways to earning a bachelor’s degree for students, Miles College and Drake State Community & Technical College have formed a partnership.
Here is the full news release from Tuesday:
Miles College and Drake State Community & Technical College have partnered to create scholarship opportunities and pathways to earning a bachelor’s degree. The institutions’ presidents signed an articulation agreement Tuesday at Miles College.
The agreement has four components, including a collaborative and seamless transfer process, scholarship eligibility, reverse transfer credit, and student services.
“Drake State and Miles College give students from underserved and marginalized communities a chance to succeed,” said Drake State President Dr. Patricia Sims. “We are honoring our commitment to equitably level the playing field while encouraging students to pursue their educational goals beyond an associate degree. No more barriers. This agreement enables students to seamlessly transfer credits between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).”
Drake State Community & Technical College students will be considered for admission to Miles College after earning an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science with up to a maximum of 64 semester hours transferring. Additionally, Drake State Community & Technical College students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0.
The new partnership will provide reciprocal privileges for using Miles College’s Library Resource Center, College, and Career Center and admission to athletic events. There are also opportunities for advising from both Drake State Community & Technical College and Miles College.
“As we continue to create these meaningful partnerships I am excited for the future of our students and Miles College. We should be building our enrollment at every institution in the state as we have to ensure we are preparing our students for this society. We are delighted to sign this memorandum of understanding with Drake State Community & Technical College and look forward to the partnership ahead,” said Bobbie Knight, J.D., President of Miles College.
About the College: Founded in 1898 Miles College is located in Fairfield, Alabama. We are a private, liberal arts, Historically Black College with roots in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. The College, through dedicated faculty, cultivates students to seek knowledge that leads to intellectual and civic empowerment. Students are transformed through rigorous study, scholarly inquiry, and spiritual awareness, thereby enabling graduates to become responsible citizens who help shape the global society. Miles College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
About the College: Established in 1961, Drake State Community and Technical College is a historically black community college in Huntsville, home to the fast-growing, highly technical aerospace and defense industry, including the NASA Marshall Flight Center, US Army Redstone Arsenal, and Cummings Research Parks. Drake State offers flexible, affordable university-transfer 2-year and technical degrees, certificates, adult and continuing education, and customized technical skills training for Huntsville/Madison County employers. Visit www.drakestate.edu for more information.