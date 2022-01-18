 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Outlook...
...Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning...

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain
will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending
Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in
southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally
northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast
of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early
Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of
ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may
impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover
just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early
afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland
Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County
Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation
may be slow to melt off roadways.

A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United
States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance
of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with
any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days
away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast
changes and weather and impacts change for our area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Milder with rain Wednesday followed by a chance for freezing rain Thursday morning

  • 0

Weather 01/18/22
Clouds are on the increase overnight, which will help make for a not-as-cold start Wednesday morning. For the most part, showers hold off until after sunshine, then coverage increases through the day. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 50s.
 
By Wednesday evening, the heaviest rain makes it to the Shoals just ahead of the cold front. We're expecting thunderstorms too, but at this point in time the outlined risk for severe weather is just to our southwest. We'll get a decent shot of rain, picking up close to an inch of rain in total. The big question mark in this near-term forecast is what kind of impact the cold air following the front will have on our chances for winter weather. Most data sources point to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain with some snowflakes to finish, but the impact looks to be fairly negligible right now. At most, a light glaze of ice is possible on bridges and overpasses. This will be something to watch late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. 
 
Once the moisture moves out Thursday, we won't be done with the chance for winter weather. A developing low near the Gulf Coast looks to barely graze our eastern counties Friday into Saturday. There is high uncertainty with this aspect of the forecast and while it also bears watching, confidence remains low. What is looking like a sure bet is the cold air on the way. Lows Friday and Saturday morning will be back into the lower 20s!
Future radar
 

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you