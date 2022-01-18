Milder with rain Wednesday followed by a chance for freezing rain Thursday morning

Clouds are on the increase overnight, which will help make for a not-as-cold start Wednesday morning. For the most part, showers hold off until after sunshine, then coverage increases through the day. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 50s.
By Wednesday evening, the heaviest rain makes it to the Shoals just ahead of the cold front. We're expecting thunderstorms too, but at this point in time the outlined risk for severe weather is just to our southwest. We'll get a decent shot of rain, picking up close to an inch of rain in total. The big question mark in this near-term forecast is what kind of impact the cold air following the front will have on our chances for winter weather. Most data sources point to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain with some snowflakes to finish, but the impact looks to be fairly negligible right now. At most, a light glaze of ice is possible on bridges and overpasses. This will be something to watch late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Once the moisture moves out Thursday, we won't be done with the chance for winter weather. A developing low near the Gulf Coast looks to barely graze our eastern counties Friday into Saturday. There is high uncertainty with this aspect of the forecast and while it also bears watching, confidence remains low. What is looking like a sure bet is the cold air on the way. Lows Friday and Saturday morning will be back into the lower 20s!