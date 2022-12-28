Milder trend continues before rain arrives Friday

It will remain clear and cold overnight. Morning lows bottom out in the lower 40s.
After a chilly start, you will notice an increase in cloud cover on Thursday. Sky conditions will become partly sunny by late afternoon. High temperatures will be noticeably milder with highs surpassing 60 degrees! Our average high this time of year is 53 degrees.
You should expect a few scattered showers to move into the Tennessee Valley on Friday afternoon. The rain will become progressively heavier during the evening hours and will impact your Friday night plans. Heavy rain continues on Saturday, making for a damp and dreary finish to 2022.
New Year's Weekend
So far, New Year's Eve looks to be damp and dreary, but mild with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday. The rain will move out by Saturday evening, making for dry conditions before midnight if you plan to stay up late to ring in the New Year.
The first day of 2023 starts out sunny, milder and dry with highs in the low 60s on Sunday. More heavy rain is expected to develop Monday morning and continue through much of next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Still mild. Highs around 60. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 mph.