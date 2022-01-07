Milder this weekend, then a round of rain

Temperatures are warming Saturday, so we'll finally get a chance to thaw a bit. Highs reach the lower 50s with continued sun and a strong southeast wind.
Sunday is the day to spend indoors this weekend. Rain arrives early Sunday morning and sticks around all. day. long. The heaviest rain looks to set in by midday and last through the afternoon.
Highs are slightly warmer, climbing to the upper 50s Sunday before the cold front passes. We'll have thunderstorms, but severe weather isn't expected. Lows take another dive by Monday morning down to the freezing mark. Next week looks generally pretty quiet with cold nights and chilly afternoons.