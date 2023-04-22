Mild weekend ahead

Cooler, drier air will continue to filter in behind the cold front that brought rain and storms to the Tennessee Valley last night. Northwesterly flow will help to clear the clouds by mid-morning leaving us with a beautiful Spring Saturday!
Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will rise near 70. A breezy afternoon is expected with gusts up to 25 MPH. Sunday will remain dry with highs in the 60s. Overnight lows both Saturday night and Sunday night will be in the low 40s which should be warm enough to avoid frost.
Monday will bring clear conditions but showers quickly return Tuesday through Friday next week. You'll want the umbrella handy! This active pattern will keep highs in the 60s to low 70s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs near 70. Wind: NW 5-15 MPH, gusts up to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH