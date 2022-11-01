Mild weather continues to kick off November

Plan on some extra time for your morning commute as widespread dense fog has developed across North Alabama. Fog will slowly dissipate past sunrise, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds and a mild start to the new month. Highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon with overnight lows in the 50s.
Above average temperatures continue through the workweek and this weekend. Highs could reach 80 degrees starting Thursday with plenty of sunshine. A weak frontal boundary approaches the region Saturday, potentially setting off isolated showers throughout the weekend.
TUESDAY: Foggy morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.