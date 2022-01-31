Mild weather continues, heavy rain possible midweek

Mild weather continues as we wrap up the month of January. It is a cold but clear morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs climb quickly into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Expect more of the same Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows tonight are a few degrees warmer in the mid 30s.
Even though the warmer weather continues, widespread rain moves in Wednesday morning. Several waves of heavy rain will be possible all the way through Thursday night. We'll be watching Thursday closely for thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds. No severe weather is expected at this time. However, our main concern with this next system is flooding. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be common, with not many breaks in the rain. For Wednesday, some localized flooding will be possible for areas west of I-65. That risk is a bit more widespread Thursday as the heavier rain along the cold front moves through.
As the front passes Thursday night, more cold air starts to settle back in. As is the case with many events this time of year, we will watch the battle between colder air and any lingering moisture for possible wintry weather. At most, we only expect a brief window for a wintry mix in our Tennessee counties early Friday morning. Temperatures will drop heading into the weekend. The forecast is quiet, but highs will only be in the 40s with overnight lows back in the 20s.