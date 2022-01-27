Mild today before another big chill heading into the weekend

It's another cold morning in North Alabama, but at least there is no wind chill! Even so, we are in the mid 20s right now. Warmer temperatures are back later today, but for one day only. A light southerly wind and filtered sunshine will push highs into the mid 50s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase as out next weather maker (and big chill) move closer to the region.
We'll see off and on snow flurries through much of your Friday. There will not be much moisture with this system as it passes through and our atmosphere remains quite dry. Because of this, we do not expect significant accumulations or impacts to travel with this system. Flurries may continue into the evening hours Friday before winding down after midnight. As the flurries move out, our coldest air of the season moves in. Overnight lows fall into the teens Friday night. A brisk northerly wind gusting closer to 25 MPH will force wind chills into the single digits. Outlying areas and higher elevations could very well see wind chills near zero Saturday morning. If you plan on being out early Saturday, dress in layers and minimize your time outside. When wind chills are this low, frostbite could develop in as little as 15 minutes.
We will not see much of a warmup during the day Saturday. Highs are only in the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. If you are looking for consistently warmer temperatures, you're in luck! We are back in the 50s Sunday and stay in the 50s heading into next week. Unfortunately, these warmer temperatures come with a wetter weather pattern by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Some heavier rain will be possible next week, but it's still just a bit too early for specifics at this time.