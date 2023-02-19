Mild temperatures to start the work-week ahead of rain and possible record-setting temperatures

As you head out the door Monday, temperatures will be mild and in the upper 40s. High temperatures will sit in the mid-60s throughout the Valley. Plenty of cloud cover will remain overhead throughout the day with isolated rain showers coming into the forecast in the overnight hours.
Tuesday brings late breakfast time through early evening showers ending right around dinnertime.
Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast each day this week. Wednesday and Thursday will bring high temperatures near 80!
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.