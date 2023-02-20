Mild Presidents Day, off and on rain chances throughout the week

Presidents Day will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs reaching the upper 60s. Some wind gusts up to 25 MPH are possible today, especially in the higher elevations. Spotty showers develop after sunset tonight but will end by sunrise Tuesday morning.
Additional off and on showers are expected throughout the week. Rain coverage is a bit higher Tuesday afternoon. Despite the rain, afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s once again. The highest rain chances are expected this weekend, mainly on Sunday.
Temperatures approach and likely surpass records Wednesday and Thursday as highs reach the low to mid 80s! Cooler temperatures return this weekend, but it stays mild with highs hovering near 70.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.