Mild overnight with strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

We will stay mostly dry through the overnight period with an occasional spot shower possible. Cloud cover and southeast winds will keep lows mild in the 60s.
We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms on Tuesday. Storms arrive in the Shoals tomorrow morning and continue to move east throughout the afternoon. You can expect heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and a slight chance for a brief tornado spin up. Rain and storms will taper off early on Wednesday morning.
If you are longing for true January weather, we will transition into cooler and more seasonable weather beginning on Wednesday night. Lows will bottom out around 40 degrees. Sunshine dominates on Thursday, but wind flow will hold daytime highs in the 50s through the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 30.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as warm. Showers and storms, possibly strong to severe. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: S at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 30.