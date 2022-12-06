Mild overnight with heavy rain expected Wednesday morning

Showers are likely during the overnight hours as lows hover in the lower 60s. It will be breezy in the morning, with balmy south winds gusting as high as 20 mph.
It will be another unseasonably warm day Wednesday. After a round of scattered morning rain, heavy showers will stay with us throughout the day. Highs are expected to push into the lower 70s.
Rain chances remain high, mainly in the afternoon. Some locations could see a thunderstorm or two Wednesday night.
At last, the sun tries to make a brief appearance Thursday. It will be partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 74 degrees.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs around 75 degrees and a minimal chance of rain. A few scattered showers could linger across our area through at least Monday.
TONIGHT: Mild and humid. Scattered showers late. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: S at 5 to 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Heavy morning rain. Scattered showers throughout the day. Highs around 70. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.