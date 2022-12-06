 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mild overnight with heavy rain expected Wednesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Showers are likely during the overnight hours as lows hover in the lower 60s. It will be breezy in the morning, with balmy south winds gusting as high as 20 mph.

It will be another unseasonably warm day Wednesday. After a round of scattered morning rain, heavy showers will stay with us throughout the day. Highs are expected to push into the lower 70s.

Rain chances remain high, mainly in the afternoon. Some locations could see a thunderstorm or two Wednesday night.

At last, the sun tries to make a brief appearance Thursday. It will be partly sunny and breezy, with a high near 74 degrees.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs around 75 degrees and a minimal chance of rain. A few scattered showers could linger across our area through at least Monday.

TONIGHT: Mild and humid. Scattered showers late. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: S at 5 to 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy morning rain. Scattered showers throughout the day. Highs around 70. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

