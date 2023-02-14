Mild and windy Valentine's Day, showers arrive tonight

*Wind Advisory in effect from 3 PM today until 6 AM Wednesday*
Much of your Valentine's Day will be dry and very mild. Highs reach the upper 60s despite more cloud cover. Southerly wind becomes strong later today with gusts as high as 45 MPH. Spotty showers move in later this evening as well. Any showers tonight will be light, but it's not a bad idea to keep an umbrella handy for any dinner plans.
Showers linger into the overnight hours before another break in the rain Wednesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms redevelop late tomorrow afternoon and continue through tomorrow night. Most of Wednesday's storms will remain below severe limits, but heavy rain and gusty winds can't be ruled out.
A Level 2 risk for severe weather remains in effect Thursday as a strong cold front brings in yet another round of storms. Damaging wind gusts appear to be the main concern, but a brief tornado or two isn't out of the question. Thursday's storms are expected during the afternoon and evening.
Calmer and colder weather returns Friday. Highs only reach the 40s to close out the workweek but rebound into the 50s and 60s this weekend.
TUESDAY: Showers arrive this evening. Mild and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: S 20-25 MPH, gusting to 45 MPH.