Mild and sunny Tuesday, strong storms possible Thursday

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures have dropped to the upper 20s and low 30s and widespread frost has developed. Be on the lookout for patchy fog that could become freezing fog. While the threat for road issues is low, one or two slick spots on bridges and overpasses are possible.
Temperatures warm quickly today thanks to plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs reach the low 60s! Clouds move in tonight and Wednesday but highs remain in the 60s tomorrow.
A Level 2 risk for severe storms has been issued for much of North Alabama Thursday. A strong cold front will bring in a single line of storms midday Thursday into the afternoon hours. Heavy and damaging winds are the primary threats. Brief spin up tornadoes can't be ruled out. Stay with WAAY 31 on all platforms for updates.
TUESDAY: Cold start, mild afternoon. Sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SW 5 MPH.