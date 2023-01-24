 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or
greater expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the
higher elevations.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...Patchy Dense Freezing Fog through 10 AM...

Patchy dense freezing fog has developed across portions of the
Tennessee River Valley, including along Highways 20 in northwest
Alabama and Highway 72 and along Lake Guntersville in northeast
Alabama. The fog may also be capable of depositing a very thin layer
of black ice on exposed surfaces, particularly on bridges,
overpasses, and elevated highways.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution given the patchy
nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for
plenty of room between you and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off by around 10 AM or sooner.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Mild and dry during the day, rainy and windy this evening

Tonight's Rain Chances
Carson Meredith

*Wind Advisory in effect from 9 PM tonight to 3 PM Wednesday*

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures dropped into the 20s in many spots overnight under clear skies. You'll likely need the ice scraper for a few minutes too. Tuesday will feature a sunny start before clouds stream in this afternoon. Highs reach the mid 50s.

Rain moves in this evening and stays with us through the overnight hours. Some heavy downpours are possible. The severe weather threat remains well to our south today. Widespread rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected. Plan on a messy Wednesday morning commute.

Very gusty winds will accompany tonight's rain. Many of us will see wind gusts up to 40 MPH tonight and Wednesday. Higher elevations could see gusts closer to 50 MPH. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects around your home today. These wind gusts could be enough to cause isolated power outages as well.

Spotty showers linger Wednesday as colder air settles in. Temperatures drop from the 50s in the morning to the 40s tomorrow afternoon. A few snowflakes can't be ruled out along the Cumberland Plateau in southern Tennessee as well as northeast Alabama Wednesday night. Any accumulations appear to be minor at this time.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, rain arrives this evening. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rainy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE 20-25 MPH, gusting up to 45 MPH.

