Mild and dry during the day, rainy and windy this evening

*Wind Advisory in effect from 9 PM tonight to 3 PM Wednesday*
Bundle up this morning! Temperatures dropped into the 20s in many spots overnight under clear skies. You'll likely need the ice scraper for a few minutes too. Tuesday will feature a sunny start before clouds stream in this afternoon. Highs reach the mid 50s.
Rain moves in this evening and stays with us through the overnight hours. Some heavy downpours are possible. The severe weather threat remains well to our south today. Widespread rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected. Plan on a messy Wednesday morning commute.
Very gusty winds will accompany tonight's rain. Many of us will see wind gusts up to 40 MPH tonight and Wednesday. Higher elevations could see gusts closer to 50 MPH. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects around your home today. These wind gusts could be enough to cause isolated power outages as well.
Spotty showers linger Wednesday as colder air settles in. Temperatures drop from the 50s in the morning to the 40s tomorrow afternoon. A few snowflakes can't be ruled out along the Cumberland Plateau in southern Tennessee as well as northeast Alabama Wednesday night. Any accumulations appear to be minor at this time.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, rain arrives this evening. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rainy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE 20-25 MPH, gusting up to 45 MPH.