Mild and dry during the day, rainy and windy this evening

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Freezing Fog through 10 AM... Patchy dense freezing fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee River Valley, including along Highways 20 in northwest Alabama and Highway 72 and along Lake Guntersville in northeast Alabama. The fog may also be capable of depositing a very thin layer of black ice on exposed surfaces, particularly on bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off by around 10 AM or sooner. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.