Mike Pence visits Huntsville

Former Vice President Mike Pence returned to Huntsville to speak at the annual Gridiron Men’s conference session at the Von Braun Center.
Pence spoke about the spiritual revival he says America needs.
"It’s a great joy for me to be in Huntsville to be able to speak to Waldrep at the Gridiron Conference. But tonight is really about giving God the glory sharing all the things that the lord has done in our lives and it’s going to be a welcome. A welcome evening for us. I can tell you," said Pence.
Pence also sat down and spoke with WAAY 31 in a one-on-one interview.
Pence spoke about the U.S. Space Command Headquarters location, his former running mate Donald Trump and his presidential campaign.
"I'm running for president because I think this country is in a lot of trouble," said Pence.
He believes this country is in trouble and the time for change is now.
He believes the current administration has weakened the country domestically.
"Runaway spending in Washington D.C. launched the worst inflation in 40 years. We have a crisis at our border, crimewave, in many of our major cities," said Pence.
He also states the Biden administration has weakened the country abroad as well.
"War raging in eastern Europe, China continues, is provocations in the Asian Pacific that all happen in the wake of a disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan," said Pence.
As he looks to take his campaign across the country in hopes to be the next president of this country. He spoke openly about former President Trump and his most recent indictment.
"It’s a sad day for the country to see a former president of the United States in a criminal court facing an indictment brought by the administration of the president that had defeated him," said Pence.
He says the allegations are serious and he can't defend what is alleged but says the former president deserves his day in court.
"No one’s above the law and every american is entitled to a presumption of innocence," said Pence.
When asked about if the Space Command eadquarters should come to the Redstone Arsenal, Pence agreed.
"Having Space Command here in a community that for generations has been synonymous with space innovation and supported all of our efforts not only in civilian space exploration but also in supporting all of the technology that supports our national defense there’s only one place it should be and that’s right here in the hub of the American Space Program, Huntsville Alabama," said Pence.
Some believe with Trump’s continued candidacy it could split the Republican Party and cost it the 2024 election.
Pence was confident the Republican Primary voters will choose the right candidate and believes a change in this country is needed and says he’s the man that people can count on for that change.