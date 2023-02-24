Mike Blakely turns himself in as he begins to serve his three-year sentence.

Former sheriff Mike Blakely is behind bars after turning himself in to the Franklin County Jail tonight.
Blakely, Alabama's longest serving sheriff is now booked here at the franklin county jail. He drove himself to the jail in a red pickup truck turned himself in around 5:45pm as he begins serving a three-year sentence.
Blakely a sheriff for 38 years, was convicted on theft and ethics charges.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver says he’ll be booked and processed in like anyone else.
However he will not be housed with the general jail population due to safety concerns.
"It’s going to be different due to the fact that he’s having to be placed in a different area but as much as possible he’ll be like everyone else," said Oliver.
Blakey was convicted of stealing from his campaign account and taking out personal loans from inmate funds without paying interest.
On friday, Blakely filed a new petition to address several legal issues in the trial where he was convicted on those theft and ethics charges.
The rule 32 petition was filed in Limestone County Circuit Court on Friday.
One of the issues involves the judge who presided over his trial who was not licensed to practice law in Alabama.
He took to Facebook today to comment on his situation saying quote:
"The texts and calls have been overwhelming! I appreciate everyone of you . But i’m gonna have to be signing off for a while . Don’t know if or when i might be able to communicate again . If i’m not out by easter go ahead and hide the eggs . God is good all the time !"
Sheriff Oliver says he hasn’t known blakely long and has only had a few interactions with him.
“He’s always seem like a good guy and fair. Everything that i’ve known about him, he’s been cordial anytime that i was ever around him," said Oliver.
Despite Blakely still maintaining his innocence, Sheriff Oliver says all we can do is trust the justice system.
"The justice system works. We have the best in the world the best in the country. It’s not my job to question his innocence or his guilt. In my job i just have to go along with the judge orders in with the sentence is," said Oliver.