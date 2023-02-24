Mike Blakely files new challenge to conviction hours before starting jail sentence

Convicted former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely just filed a new petition to address several legal issues in the trial where he was convicted on theft and ethics charges.
The Rule 32 petition was filed in Limestone County Circuit Court on Friday.
One of the issues involves the appointed judge who presided over Blakely's trial who was not licensed to practice law in Alabama.
The filing comes just hours before Blakely is scheduled to turn himself in to the Franklin County Jail to begin serving his three-year sentence.
This latest court filing does not change that plan, according to Blakely’s attorneys.