Mike Blakely begins 3-year sentence at Franklin County Jail

Former sheriff Mike Blakely is behind bars after turning himself in at the Franklin County Jail on Friday.
Blakely, Alabama's longest serving sheriff, drove himself to the jail in a red pickup truck and turned himself in about 5:45 p.m. as he begins serving a three-year sentence.
Blakely was Limestone County's sheriff for 38 years before his conviction on theft and ethics charges.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said Blakely would be booked and processed like anyone else. However, Blakely will not be housed with the general jail population due to safety concerns.
"It’s going to be different due to the fact that he’s having to be placed in a different area, but as much as possible, he’ll be like everyone else," said Oliver.
Blakey was convicted of stealing from his campaign account and using his position as sheriff to take out interest-free personal loans from inmate funds.
On Friiday, Blakely filed a new petition to address several legal issues in the trial for those theft and ethics charges.
The Rule 32 petition was filed in Limestone County Circuit Court. One of the issues involves the judge who presided over his trial, who was not licensed to practice law in Alabama.
He took to Facebook before turning himself in to comment on his situation, saying:
"The texts and calls have been overwhelming! I appreciate everyone of you. But I’m gonna have to be signing off for a while. Don’t know if or when I might be able to communicate again. If I’m not out by Easter, go ahead and hide the eggs. God is good all the time!"
Oliver said he hasn’t known Blakely long and has only had a few interactions with him.
“He’s always seemed like a good guy and fair. Everything that I’ve known about him, he’s been cordial anytime that I was ever around him," said Oliver.
While Blakely still maintains his innocence, Oliver says all we can do is trust the justice system.
"The justice system works. We have the best in the world -- the best in the country. It’s not my job to question his innocence or his guilt. I have to do my job. I just have to go along with what the judge orders and what the sentence is," said Oliver.