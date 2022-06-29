 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michigan man found with meth, fentanyl, cocaine, pot in Madison County drug bust

  • Updated
  • 0

A Michigan man faces multiple drug charges, including trafficking, in Madison County after being arrested in a drug bust in Huntsville. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said agents with the office's narcotics and street crimes units were investigating illegal drugs in the area of University Drive and McMurtrie Drive on Tuesday when they spoke with Spencer Rushing.

K-9 Officer Maverick alerted agents about the vehicle Rushing was driving. Agents searched the vehicle and found about 49 grams of fentanyl, 32 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of cocaine and 3 pounds of marijuana. 

Rushing was charged with three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He was booked into the Madison County Detention Center with bond set at $315,000.

Maverick with drugs found in Rushing bust

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says K-9 Maverick, pictured here, alerted agents to the large amounts of various drugs inside a vehicle Tuesday. The drugs are displayed here on the table above Maverick.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you