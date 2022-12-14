 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mexican cartel behind rise in drug calls in Morgan County, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
  • 0
Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Morgan County Sheriff's Office

 By Olivia Schueller

Methamphetamine, one of the most commonly used illegal drugs in Morgan County, is causing emergency crews to respond to 30% more overdoses compared to 2019.

The sheriff's office believes the increase in drug crimes in the county is controlled by the Mexican drug cartel.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the use of meth in the area isn't anything new, but two things have changed since 2019: the amount of it and the threat of it being laced with fentanyl.

"We work to save lives, and unfortunately, we're getting to do it more," said Swafford.

He said the increase in calls is directly related to the increase in drugs in Morgan County.

"We went from seizing grams and ounces to now, we're coming across pounds and kilos," said Swafford.

The sheriff's office thinks it knows why.

Swafford said authorities used to be able to trace the meth back to local sources. But now, with the recent increase, they believe the Mexican drug cartel is playing a role.

"What we're seeing and what we're dealing with comes from probably south of the border, where they have the ability to make a large batch, large quantity, and then begin their process of smuggling it into the U.S., which unfortunately, eventually makes its way here to Morgan County," said Swafford.

If that isn't worrisome enough, Swafford said the meth is often laced with one of the deadliest drugs in the country.

"(It) coincides with the introduction of fentanyl. So we're seeing that show up in more and more places," Swafford said. "That's really the thing that's leading to the biggest issue, is just the amount of overdoses that all responders in Morgan County and other areas are running into."

Swafford called fentanyl a forced multiplier, reiterating that only a tiny amount can be fatal.

"The meth is still the issue, but now having fentanyl mixed in with it just makes it a deadly combination," he said.

Swafford believes education is the way to keep these drugs off the street. He said teaching people about the power of these drugs and the death grip it has on users will make the difference.

The sheriff's office will continue to partner with schools as well as talk to parents about the issue.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

