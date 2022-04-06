 Skip to main content
Meth, marijuana, spice send Decatur man to jail

Willie Lee Thomas

Meth, marijuana and more were found during Monday vehicle stop, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police said a vehicle driven by Willie Lee Thomas, 56, was stopped for a traffic violation in the 1,000 block of Skyview Street SW.

He was found with methamphetamine, spice, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Thomas was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic violations.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $3,200.

