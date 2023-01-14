Meteorologists in the Making at Monte Sano Elementary

Earlier this week, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her morning with Ms. Mach's 6th graders at Monte Sano Elementary School.
The smarties are in the middle of their weather and climate lesson at school, which gave them a fabulous understanding of weather and some of the main topics and measurements in that field of study.
Meteorologist Grace and Ms. Mach's class actually worked hand-in-hand to forecast this past Thursday's storms and severe weather. They went about their research and forecasting in great detailing by looking over vorticity wind energy models, pressure systems, moving cold and warm fronts, and dew point humidity indices to determine their forecast.
We had several questions that we were looking to answer after analyzing our research and data including:
1.) Is there enough wind energy to lead to more than just a sunny day?
2.) Will we be saturated enough to have precipitation? What is our dew point?
3.)Where are we on a temperature scale? Will this be a rain, sleet, or snow event?
4.) Do we have a low pressure system moving in? (i.e. is there a disturbance in the atmosphere that could lead to rain or storms)?
5.)Do we have a warm front or a cold front? And as such, are we expecting all day drizzle or heavy storms?
They answered each data driven question with complete accuracy and they crafted a wonderful and true forecast for the Tennessee Valley. Each student also got to come up to the front of the class and practice being an on-camera meteorologist by presenting the forecast that they just made to the entire class.
These bright, young, students asked wonderful questions along the way. Of course, each student got the insiders-tour of the StormTracker 31 vehicle, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet and they each left with a WAAY 31 gift and our WAAY 31 written Storm Safety Guides.
Thank you so much for having us, Monte Sano! We loved spending our morning with you!