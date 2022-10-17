 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Meteorologists in the making at Lynn Fanning Elementary School!

Lynn Fanning Elementary School

Lynn Fanning Elementary School seems to be housing some future meteorologists in the making!

Lynn Fanning Elementary School

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon today with some second grade panthers at Lynn Fanning and spoke to them all about the weather! With the help of the infamous Ms. Frizzle, these students learned all about what it takes to form hurricanes. They also spoke about tornado formation, dust storms, and hail growth in the atmosphere.

They asked so many insightful questions that Meteorologist Grace didn't even have time to get to them all! Luckily, we sent each student home with a WAAY 31 StormTracker Safety Guide that houses the answers to each of their wonderful questions and helps them know what steps they can take during severe weather to stay safe!

These kiddos also got to tour StormTracker 31, use its cameras, and take home some other special WAAY 31 goodies!

Lynn Fanning Elementary School

This class showed such an interest in weather and many students proudly declared that they hope to be meteorologists too one day! Thank you for having us, Lynn Fanning!

