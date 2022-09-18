Meteorological Autumn and Highs in the 90s both on the forefront

Clear conditions continue this Sunday evening and into Monday morning. Overnight low temperatures will be fall to the mid-60s and will be the last few hours of "fake fall" temperatures before more heat returns.
Monday brings the start of a work-week where temperatures will be in the 90s all week and mid to upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. "Feels Like" temperatures could soar to the 100 degree mark several times this upcoming week, so don't put away the spare water bottle and short sleeved shirts just yet.
The good news is that plenty of sunshine stays in the forecast for the rest of the week meaning that this is a good week to grab a suntan before we all prepare for a pumpkin-spiced autumn.
Meteorological Fall starts with the Autumnal Equinox this Thursday, September 22.
TONIGHT: Clear, slight hint of a breeze. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
MONDAY: Sunny with a few passing clouds. Highs near 90. Wind: SE 5 MPH.