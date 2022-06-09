Meta announces expansion, more jobs at Facebook’s Huntsville Data Center

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced Thursday that it is expanding its Huntsville Data Center campus.
The two new buildings will put the entire facility at almost 3.5 million square feet and bring total employment to more than 300 jobs. The expansion will put Meta’s investment in the center to more than $1.5 billon, according to the company.
Meta also announced two new grants amounting to a total of $300,000 in support of local schools and STEM education. Meta is providing $225,000 in support of the Raise Your Hand program with the Schools Foundation and $75,000 to the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.
The Huntsville Data Center is located in the North Huntsville Industrial Park.