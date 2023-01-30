Messy week of weather ahead

Rain has temporarily moved out of North Alabama, but the morning drive will be messy. Roads stay wet and low cloud cover is acting as fog in many locations. Plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to your destination this morning.
Most of the daytime hours are dry, cloudy, and mild today. Afternoon highs approach 60 degrees. Plenty more rain is on the way this week with the next round arriving late tonight. The most widespread and potentially heavy rain is expected Wednesday night and all day Thursday.
There is a small window for rain to briefly become freezing rain across southern Tennessee Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. No travel impacts are expected given air temperatures near freezing and warm ground temperatures.
An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected through Thursday before drier weather settles in Friday and this weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs near 60. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing showers after midnight. Lows near 40. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.