Messy morning commute followed by more strong storms this afternoon

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to make their way through North Alabama this morning. Use caution on your morning commute! Some areas remain without power and there is leftover tree debris following last night's storms. Roads are wet and those still dealing with heavy rain could see ponding on the roads as well.
Shower and thunderstorm coverage will briefly taper off by 9 or 10 AM before a second round of thunderstorms develops after lunchtime. Some of these afternoon storms could also be strong to marginally severe for areas south of the Tennessee River. Heavy rain, flash flooding, and damaging winds will once again be the main concerns. Storms wind down past sunset as a weak cold front pushes south of the area. Most areas will pick up another quarter to half inch of rain this afternoon, with higher totals in our southern communities.
Thursday is much drier and slightly less humid, but isolated showers can't be ruled out in northeast Alabama tomorrow afternoon. Today's cold front won't necessarily bring a cooldown, but will instead keep temperatures in check through the weekend. Highs stay in the low 90s while overnight lows hover near 70. Higher rain chances return Sunday and Monday.