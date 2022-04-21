Meridianville residents discuss growing pains in their booming community

Madison County citizens are concerned about growth! Meridianville and Hazel Green residents organized a public forum at Meridianville Middle School Thursday night to discuss options for the future of the constantly growing community.
"It's not just gradually growing, it's climbing at an unbelievable amount of rate," says Tom Brandon, Madison County commissioner for District 1.
Drive up highway 231/431 and there is growth on every corner.
"Right now in the building department for District 1, they're getting anywhere from 3 to 4 building permits per day," says Brandon.
All of this growth in District 1 is causing concerns for county residents.
"The people who live here can clearly see the change, and it's sort of natural to question whether or not we have the capacity to sustain that growth, and what are the options," says Scott Rawlinson, a District 1 resident.
Rawlinson asked that question on social media, and quickly realized he wasn't alone in his concerns. He decided to organize an open discussion to talk about the future of the community.
"Maybe annexation into Huntsville is the right answer, maybe incorporation into our own area is the right answer. But I think we need to make a decision," he says.
Become a city, annex into Huntsville, or just let things be? These are all options on the table, as residents look towards the future of their ever-growing community.
"It's exciting to see all of the new business, new job growth that is coming to the county. The bad part is if you enjoyed it the way it used to be, the cotton fields and the open farming areas, they're starting to disappear," says Brandon.
No matter what residents decide, it is still a lengthy process to become incorporated or annex into Huntsville. Thursday night was only a step in opening the dialogue to decide what should happen going forward.
The Meridianville community is hoping to have more discussions about sustainable growth in the future, and says look towards social media for anyone interested in being involved in those talks.