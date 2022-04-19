Meridianville man indicted for murdering infant during aggravated abuse

A Meridianville man has been indicted for murdering an infant while abusing them, records show.
Cornell Landry, 40, was indicted by a Madison County grand jury April 1 on one count of felony murder. Records show he was initially arrested in July 2020 on one count of murder for a child's death during abuse.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed the victim was an infant, identified by the district attorney's office as Karrington Montague. According to the indictment, the infant died of blunt force trauma, which other court documents say occurred during aggravated child abuse.
An obituary for Montague says she was only 8 months old at the time of her death and died three months before Landry's initial arrest.
Records show Landry was released on $75,000 bond within hours of his arrest in July 2020 and remains out on bond as of Tuesday.
Arraignment is set for May 25.