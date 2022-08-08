Meridianville man charged with stealing Tanner fire truck, ambulance with EMT still inside

A volunteer fire department in Limestone County is now without one of its fire trucks after a Meridianville man stole and wrecked it Sunday morning.
That wreck ended a string of thefts in which authorities say the man also stole four vehicles and an ambulance with an EMT still inside. Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes, 30, remained in jail Monday on a litany of charges related to the thefts.
Meanwhile, the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department is trying to see what is salvageable from their wrecked truck. Derrick Gatlin, president of the department, said the truck is a complete loss, but they were able to remove some of the equipment that was on the truck.
On Monday, the plan was to see how much of that equipment could be fixed and still used.
The truck was damaged when Hayes crashed on Flower Hill Way in Limestone County. Gatlin said losing the truck totals to about $200,000 lost for the department.
"We are reaching out to vendors. I’ve been on the phone with several this morning, trying to see what they have in the supply chain line and what may already be in production that we can get pretty quickly," said Gatlin. "There’s no way we’ll be able to have something like this to replace this in three or four months."
If they have to order a new service vehicle, Gatlin anticipates it'll take 10 to 12 months for it to arrive. His hope is that they will be able to find one that's currently in that manufacturing process and modify it up to their standards.
Gatlin said losing this truck and waiting for a new one should not impact citizens.
"We have four trucks and two stations, so we’re still in good shape as far as that goes," said Gatlin.