Meridianville family left without water for nearly a week

A Meridianville family wants answers after being without water in their home for nearly a week.
They blame a construction crew trying to install AT&T service for their neighbor for knocking out water service to their home.
WAAY 31 visited Brandon and his wife Angelia Thomas-Peevy's home and they say five days without water has left them frustrated and looking for answers.
Last Thursday, construction workers came to the Peevy’s home as you can see courtesy of their home security footage.
"We got a big ole sinkhole right here," said Brandon.
Since then, the Peevys were left without water in their own home.
"The neighbor has their own yard . So why do you dig a hole over here? And now we’re the ones that have to suffer with no water. Well, everybody else has water," said Angelia.
Brandon and Angelia live in their home with their two kids and their elderly mother. Trying to adjust to life without water has been far from easy.
"I’ve been having to catch rainwater with buckets , go to other peoples houses and get jugs of water just so i can flush my toilet," said Brandon.
In addition to that, they tell say water was flowing from their yard throughout neighborhood for the past five days.
"I don’t want to be stuck with this bill when we didn’t have nothing to do with it," said Angelia.
"A guy came by yesterday to cut it off , he said he took a picture of the meter to see how fast it was running, it was running 18 gallons a minute," said Brandon.
After receiving the runaround for the past few days, Brandon says he expects to contact a lawyer and he cant wait for his water to be restored.
"As soon as I get this water fixed, I’m going to take a shower," said Brandon.
Their water was turned back on today around noon.
Still no word on why it took so long and no word yet on when they'll have their yard fixed.