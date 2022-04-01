Merchants Alley Happy Hour series kicks-off in Athens

A kickoff to the summer weekends with some local musical acts.
Athens is launching its first ever Merchants Alley Happy Hour series in an attempt to get the community out and experience downtown.
The weekly series kicks off every Friday through July 29th from 5pm and lasts until 6:30pm.
People can come out and experience local artists, as well as shop locally at some restaurants and businesses within the downtown district.
Anytime events are hosted downtown, people are looking for food and places to shop according to Tere Richardson, the Executive Director of Athens Main St.
"What we hope is that we will get people that want to come down to kick-off the weekend and then they will go over to Village Pizza or they’ll go to Athens Ale House or they’ll go next-door to Terranova and have a nice meal. Maybe they’ll do some shopping before the shops close," said Richardson.
The first musical guest is Brad Mallette.
The event is free and for more details on upcoming performances, you can visit their Facebook page here.