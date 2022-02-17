Mental health examination ordered for man accused of killing DeKalb Co. father

A DeKalb County Judge has ordered a mental health examination for the man charged with killing his father earlier this month.
Lawyers for 25-year-old Cody Register say he is on suicide watch and hallucinates. They describe him as "agitated" and "unable to provide any meaningful information."
Court documents indicate Register will plead not guilty by means of mental disease or defect.
Right now, Register is in the DeKalb County jail on a $500,000 bond.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4 at 9:00 a.m.