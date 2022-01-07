Men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery's murder sentenced to life in prison

A judge on Friday sentenced the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 to life in prison, with only one getting a chance at parole.
Travis McMichael, 35; his father, Gregory McMichael, 66; and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were convicted on multiple charges, including felony murder.
The judge sentenced Travis McMichael to life without parole plus 20 years; Gregory McMichael to life without parole plus 20 years; and Bryan to life with the chance at parole, plus 10 years to be served consecutively.
