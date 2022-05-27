Memorial Day weekend travel expected to be at pre-pandemic levels

High fuel prices are not discouraging travelers from taking to the sky or road this Memorial Day weekend.
AAA says about 39 million people nationwide are expected to drive 50 or more miles by the time the weekend is done.
To compensate for record-high gas prices, AAA says trip-goers are getting creative to save a few dollars.
AAA Alabama Spokesman Clay Ingram says some vacationers are eating out less, staying a day or two less at their destination and being mindful when taking detours or overspending at their destination.
He reminds Alabamians they won't be the only ones on the road when going on vacation this weekend.
"It's just time," Ingram said. "People are ready to get out, ready to go places, they're more comfortable doing that. They've learned how to protect themselves because the pandemic seems to have eased off a bit so traveling is a little easier, a little safer now and people feel better about it."
With the federal mask mandate now lifted on planes, Huntsville International Airport is seeing the same uptick in traffic.
"We are anticipating this summer we should be right in line with pre-Covid numbers," Huntsville International Airport Spokesperson Mary Swanstrom said. "We're looking for a lot more traffic at the airport, a lot more leisure travelers and a lot more families is what I'm seeing."
Swanstrom said about 4,000 people go through TSA at Huntsville International a day now, nearly the numbers seen pre-Covid.
She suggests arriving to the airport early, having your paperwork ready ahead of time and being familiar with TSA rules when you come to HSV to fly.
The number on destination for travelers this Memorial Day weekend by either plane or car? The beach.
The closest beach is five to six hours from North Alabama. That's a trip Ingram says North Alabamians are willing to make.